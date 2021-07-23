Finance deptt issues advisory for procurement of goods, works

Jammu: The Finance department has asked all the government departments to “not show any requirement for particular brands of material in the NITs,” in violation of the General Financial Rules (GFR) and CVC guidelines.
In a circular, the Financial Commissioner Finance department A K Mehta, referring to Anti Corruption Bureau observations, pointed out that in some works the departments indicated requirements for particular brands of material in the NITs, which was in violation of the GFR and CVC guide-lines.
“Attention of all Administrative Secretaries is invited to the Rule 144 of the GFR-2017, where under it has been provided that the description of the subject matter of procurement should be objective, functional, generic and measurable and requirement for a particular trade mark, trade name or brand should not be indicated in the NITs,” Mehta stated.
He advised all Administrative Secretaries to direct their subordinate officers to follow the GFR-2017 rules while issuing NITs and not show any requirement for particular brands of material in the NITs, in violation of the GFR and CVC guide-lines.