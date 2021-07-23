Finance deptt issues advisory for procurement of goods, works

Jammu: The Finance department has asked all the government departments to “not show any requirement for particular brands of material in the NITs,” in violation of the General Financial Rules (GFR) and CVC guidelines.

In a circular, the Financial Commissioner Finance department A K Mehta, referring to Anti Corruption Bureau observations, pointed out that in some works the departments indicated requirements for particular brands of material in the NITs, which was in violation of the GFR and CVC guide-lines.