Financial powers delegated to Admin Secys modified

Jammu: Administrative Secretaries can release funds, scheme or object wise, authorized by the Finance Department in favour of the departments under their administrative control and sanction advance drawls up to Rs 1 Cr with the concurrence of the Director Finance or Financial Advisor & Chief Accounts Officer (DF/FA&CAO).

In partial modification of Government Order No 810-JK(GAD) of 2020 dated September 1, 2020 read with Government Order No. 846-JK(GAD) of 2020 dated September 10, 2020, the financial powers delegated in favour of Administrative Secretaries will also include delegation of DDO powers in respects of officers of the departments under their administrative control with the concurrence of the FA&CAO and all advance drawal cases beyond an amount of Rs 1 Cr with the prior concurrence of the Finance Department.

As per an order issued by GAD Secretary Dr Piyush Singla, the issuance of government guarantees with the concurrence of the Finance Department and allotment of contracts for purchase of stores, supplies, services on the recommendation of the Purchase Committee as per SO 15 dated January 9, 2020 will also be part of financial powers delegated to the Administrative Secretaries.