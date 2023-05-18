First joint inter-institutional meeting of VCs, Directors held

Jammu: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh Thursday stated that Jammu, being the hub of education in India with the prestigious institutions viz., IIT, IIM, IIMC, AIIMS, CSIR-IIIM, GMC, SKUAST, CU, JU etc. in an area of only a few kilometres from each other, was “chosen for maiden inter-institutional connect to try to develop a model of extended integration which could then be replicated in other places as well of the institutions.”
He was chairing the first-ever high-level joint inter-institutional meeting of all the Vice Chancellors, Directors and heads of different Universities and scientific as well as academic institutions at Convention Centre, Jammu to “pave the way for collaborative research, teaching and joint StartUps through a collective action plan, based on greater integration instead of working in silos.”
Dr Jitendra, who is also the Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology besides being MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, said, as these prestigious institutions were only situated in an area of few kilometres (in Jammu), their inter-institutional connect could set example for other institutions throughout the country. “The sharing and exchange of resources, joint programmes among these institutions will create new opportunities and new avenues,” he said.
“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Dr Jitendra said, “India is leading the world’s StartUp ecosystem. This inter-institutional connect and integration in Jammu region can help StartUp aspirants in Jammu and Kashmir to lead from the front. As CSIR-IIIM is taking a lead towards creating a start-up culture (Agri-tech start-ups) under Aroma Mission in Jammu & Kashmir, this integration will help other institutions to create Start-ups according to their resources.”
He maintained that working in silos was no longer an option in India especially under the present government which stressed on greater integration, extensive brainstorming for greater results. “This inter-institutional connect today will present a roadmap for the other institutions in the country towards sharing of resources, greater interconnectedness etc.,” Dr Jitendra added.
“The collaborative models may be suggested by institutions in any field so that the other institutions may also step in creating an atmosphere of ambient integration,” he said.
For example, IIM could also create a model regarding personnel management in hospitals for intern doctors, he suggested.
Besides Principal Scientific Advisor, Government of India, Ajay Kumar Sood and Director General CSIR and Secretary DSIR, Dr N Kalaiselvi, the meeting was attended by Director CSIR-IIIM Jammu, Dr Zabeer Ahmad; Director AIIMS Jammu, Dr Shakti Gupta; Vice Chancellor Jammu University, Prof Umesh Rai; Vice Chancellor Cluster University Jammu Prof Bechan Lal; Vice Chancellor SKUAST Jammu, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganie; Vice Chancellor BGBSU, Prof Akbar Masood; Vice Chancellor SMVDU, Prof R K Sinha; Vice Chancellor CUJ, Prof Sanjeev Jain; Director IIM Jammu, Prof B S Sahai; Director IIT Jammu, Dr Manoj Kumar Gaur and Principal GMC Jammu Shashi Sudan.