First joint inter-institutional meeting of VCs, Directors held

Jammu: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh Thursday stated that Jammu, being the hub of education in India with the prestigious institutions viz., IIT, IIM, IIMC, AIIMS, CSIR-IIIM, GMC, SKUAST, CU, JU etc. in an area of only a few kilometres from each other, was “chosen for maiden inter-institutional connect to try to develop a model of extended integration which could then be replicated in other places as well of the institutions.”

He was chairing the first-ever high-level joint inter-institutional meeting of all the Vice Chancellors, Directors and heads of different Universities and scientific as well as academic institutions at Convention Centre, Jammu to “pave the way for collaborative research, teaching and joint StartUps through a collective action plan, based on greater integration instead of working in silos.”