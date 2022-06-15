First Sarhad J&K International Film Festival concludes

Pune: The first Sarhad J&K J&K International Film Festival (JAKIF) concluded here on Wednesday.

Addressing the function former Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde said the festival has made an effort of spreading peace and equality, and should get government’s recognition next year. He felicitated the winners of the festival.

Shinde said, “Sanjay Nahar of Sarhad is always concerned about the well-being and progress of the country and its youth and this Film Festival is the result of his concern, These films are taking concrete efforts to spread peace and equality.”