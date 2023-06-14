Fix responsibility about 392 missing revenue maps: Chief Secretary

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Wednesday reviewed the overall implementation of various schemes for development of agriculture in J&K and exhorted upon the officers to fix the responsibility for misplacing 392 revenue maps (Mussavis) and initiate the process for recreating it at the earliest.

An official spokemsan in a statement issued here said that the meeting was attended by Advisor and Chief Knowledge Officer, Ministry of Agriculture, GoI; ACS, Agriculture Production Department; Commissioner Secretary, IT; Commissioner, Survey and Land Records; Director, Remote Sensing besides other concerned officers.

The chief secretary laid emphasis on early implementation of J&K Digital Agriculture Mission (Agristack) and said that the premise of missing of such a significant record is unacceptable and needs to be looked into seriously.

He asked for carrying out a thorough investigation into the matter for fixing the responsibility for misplacing these maps. He also directed that these records be recreated without loss of time.

Regarding the geo-referencing of cadastral maps of revenue villages, Mehta observed that it should actually make the process of demarcation easy and more accurate.