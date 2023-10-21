Follow ideas, ideals of first Bihar CM: LG Manoj Sinha

Aurangabad: Unveiling the statue of the freedom fighter of the country and first chief minister of Bihar, Krishna Singh, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday called for following his high ideas and ideals.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that unveiling his statue at Aurangabad on his birth anniversary, the LG urged the people to follow the high ideas and ideals of Krishna Singh and contribute to building an equitable and progressive society.
Addressing a commemoration event, he paid tributes to Singh and remembered his significant contribution to the development of Bihar and measures for the welfare of every section of the society.
“A charismatic leader and epitome of good governance, Singh displayed strong statesmanship to turn Bihar into top performing state post-independence,” Sinha said.
He said that Singh fought valiantly against the caste system by promoting harmony, peace, and social equality.
“His message became more relevant at that time as the society was confronting forces trying to spread caste divide and discord,” the LG said.
He also talked about the administrative, industrial, and socio-economic reforms introduced by the first CM of Bihar.
“As an unmatched administrator, Singh has been immortalised in the pages of India's history. His zeal and commitment to the cause of inclusive development, industrialization, and dedication to timeless values of justice and social equity continue to inspire generations,” the LG said.
He said that during the country's first five-year plan, Singh created a new climate of growth and competitiveness in the rural economy.
“In the second five-year plan, Singh built a solid foundation for the industrial economy, infrastructure, education, art, and culture, making Bihar the best-governed state in the country,” Sinha said.
Senior political leaders and eminent personalities from diverse fields were also present on the occasion.