Follow ideas, ideals of first Bihar CM: LG Manoj Sinha

Aurangabad: Unveiling the statue of the freedom fighter of the country and first chief minister of Bihar, Krishna Singh, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday called for following his high ideas and ideals.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that unveiling his statue at Aurangabad on his birth anniversary, the LG urged the people to follow the high ideas and ideals of Krishna Singh and contribute to building an equitable and progressive society.

Addressing a commemoration event, he paid tributes to Singh and remembered his significant contribution to the development of Bihar and measures for the welfare of every section of the society.

“A charismatic leader and epitome of good governance, Singh displayed strong statesmanship to turn Bihar into top performing state post-independence,” Sinha said.

He said that Singh fought valiantly against the caste system by promoting harmony, peace, and social equality.

“His message became more relevant at that time as the society was confronting forces trying to spread caste divide and discord,” the LG said.