[ Food Safety Index ] J&K secures top rank for 3rd consecutive year

Srinagar: In a significant achievement, Jammu and Kashmir has maintained its first rank in the UT category in Food Safety Index 2022-23, an official press release said.

The Department of Food and Drugs Administration, J&K received the award third time in a row for 2021, 2022 and 2023.

The index is released annually by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to measure the performance of states and UTs on various parameters of food safety. The award was received by Food Safety Commissioner Shakeel-ul-Rehman from Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare.