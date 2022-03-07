Forest Deptt takes progressive step on Women’s Day

Jammu: In order to incorporate separate physical standards in recruitment for female aspirants, Forest, Ecology and Environment Department, today issued an executive order and amendments were made in the Jammu and Kashmir Forest (Subordinate) Service Recruitment Rules, 1991, for the post of Foresters.
The progressive step initiated by the department is in the realm of gender equity and would provide relief to thousands of female candidates, who would now be able to apply as per gender specific physical standards for the post in the upcoming recruitments.
With the significant step taken on the eve of Woman’s day, differentiated standards of height, walk and chest girth have been incorporated in the department and the step will certainly expand opportunities of participation and selection of female candidates.