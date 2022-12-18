Former Director Information K L Dhar passes away

Jammu: Former Director Information J&K Kanhaya Lal Dhar passed away at Mumbai this morning after a brief illness.

He was cremated at Mumbai this afternoon. He was 84. He is survived by his wife Dulari Dhar and two daughters Aarti and Monica Dhar.

Coming from a humble background, Dhar started his career in the Information Department and rose to Director Information.

He was inducted in IAS and manned many important assignments including Director Social Welfare, and Director IMPA.

After retirement, he had served as Special Assistant to Prof Saifuddin Soz during his tenure as Union Minister for Water Resources and made many friends in the central bureaucracy.