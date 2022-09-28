Former Information Officer breathes his last at Jammu residence

Srinagar: Mela Ram Sharma, retired Information Officer has died at his Trikuta Nagar residence this morning and his cremation was held at 2 pm at Channi Himat Jammu.
The veterans of Information Department (VsOID), a group of retired officers and officials of DIPR have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of one of their officers.
Recalling his association with them they termed him a great and helpful officer who always thought about the welfare of his colleagues especially lower rung staff.
While extending sympathies with the bereaved family, the group prayed for peace to the departed soul. Some Jammu-based officials also visited the bereaved family today.