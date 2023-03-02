Former JKTDC officers pay gratitude to CS for release of retirement benefits

Srinagar: Retired officers of JKTDC expressed gratitude to the Chief Secretary for making efforts to release their retirement benefits.
A delegation of retirees of JKTDC expressed gratitude to the Chief Secretary for considering the release of gratuity and leave salary in their favor. They said that their dues were not released for years together and some of the retirees even had passed away and some were battling with life-threatening diseases.
“Since the corporation has no pension scheme the only hope we had on retirement was the gratuity and leave salary. The gesture of the chief secretary is highly appreciated,” they said. They said in the 93rd board of directors meeting which was chaired by the chief secretary as chairman, “the chief secy was kind enough to bail out the retirees.”
They said most of the retirees have taken bank loans which have turned into NPAs resulting in huge interest. They said since JKTDC employees are not entitled to pension it has become a nightmare for them to repay the loans.