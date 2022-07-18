Former legislator calls on LG

Srinagar: Vikram Randhawa, a former legislator called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan on Monday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the former legislator discussed with the LG various issues of public importance including the issue of mining in River Tawi.

He apprised the LG of the danger of floods in around 45 villages due to the raised riverbed in Tawi and demanded steps for the speedy resolution of resuming mining activity in River Tawi.