Former minister, National Gold Medallist Powerlifter call on LG

Jammu: Sukhnandan Choudhary, former Minister; Surbhi Bali, National Gold Medallist Powerlifter from J&K called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan, today.

Sukhnandan Choudhary apprised the Lt Governor about various issues concerning registered vendors and suppliers working with the Rural Development department.

Surbhi Bali discussed with the Lt Governor various matters pertaining to promotion of sports and implementation of Sports Policy in J&K.