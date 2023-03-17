Former Minister, others call on LG Sinha

Jammu: Er Abdul Ghani Kohli, former minister called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan today.

The former minister apprised the Lt Governor various developmental issues of district Rajouri including road connectivity. He also discussed welfare issues of Gujjar Bakerwal community of district Poonch.

Balwant Singh Mankotia, former MLA met Lt Governor and discussed on promoting cooperatives in district Udhampur, among other local developmental issues of district Udhampur.

Earlier, a delegation led by Sheikh Muzaffar, President, Jammu & Kashmir Nationalist People’s Front (JKNPF), also called on the Lt Governor and put forth the public issues and demands of district Anantnag.