Former Minister, representatives of SC, ST, ALC employees call on LG

Jammu: Former Minister and President of Dogra Sadar Sabha, Gulchain Singh Charak, along with members of the organisation, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan here.

He apprised the Lt Governor about various issues pertaining to inclusion of Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex into UNESCO Heritage Sites, inclusion of Dogra Sadar Sabha in Smart City Project for its proper protection, rejuvenation of Purmandal-Uttarbehni pilgrimage center so that it can attain its stature of Chota Kashi, increase in compensation to war widows etc.