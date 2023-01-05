Formulate 2023-24 district capex plans by 15 Feb: CS to DCs

New Delhi: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today impressed upon all the Departments to assist and aid each other in implementation of government policies for optimal results.

He made these remarks while chairing a meeting of Administrative Secretaries, Divisional and District Administration to review the pace and progress of developmental works and budget expenditure in the UT of J&K.

Dr Mehta enquired from each of the officers the Departments and Districts wise completion of works during the year.

He noted that each of the department should help other departments so that the government works as an unit and achieves its targets in time and implements its policies smoothly.

He expressed that each of the officer in any department should own the responsibility of being a catalyst in furthering the government policies and schemes. He stated that all of us should work with a right frame of mind to achieve better results in a time-bound manner.