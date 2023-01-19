Formulation of skill development plans need of the hour: Advisor Bhatnagar

Jammu: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, today said that formulation of skill development plans and upgradation of skilling ecosystem is need of the hour as it forms the core of development of any region.
Advisor stated this while addressing a workshop cum technical session and academic module programme held for the fellows of Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship (MGNF).
Director IIM Jammu, Professor B S Sahay; Mission Director, JK Skill Development Mission, Leena Padha; Chairperson, Executive Education, IIM Jammu, Dr. Pankaj Agarwal; Program Manager, IIM Jammu, Dr Shahid Jibran; fellows of MGNF scholarship and other concerned persons were present during the session.
While addressing the MGNF fellows, Advisor Bhatnagar emphasized upon them to focus on solutions rather than dwelling on problems. He told them to make use of the fellowship and work hard to become the face of skilling in their respective districts.
Advisor further said that Skill Development plans prepared by the fellows will give tremendous boost to skilling and development scenario of different districts. He advised the fellows to utilise the expertise of IIM Jammu while drafting Skill development plans.
In his address, Director IIM Jammu, talked in detail about the initiatives being taken up by the fellows towards the skilling initiative and the way forward. He motivated the fellows to work harder and face challenges with a broad and innovative mindset.
During the workshop, Program Manager, Dr. Shahid Jibran, briefed the participants about MGNF program. He also spoke on the work done by fellows across all districts of Jammu and Kashmir, Leh, Pondicherry, West Bengal and Chandigarh. whose fellows were participating in the workshop.
During the workshop, the fellows talked about the district skill development plans that have been formulated besides sharing their experiences in the skilling sector. The fellows shared their experiences on the field and the work they have initiated in districts.
Later, Advisor had a constructive interaction session with the fellows.