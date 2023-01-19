Formulation of skill development plans need of the hour: Advisor Bhatnagar

Jammu: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, today said that formulation of skill development plans and upgradation of skilling ecosystem is need of the hour as it forms the core of development of any region.

Advisor stated this while addressing a workshop cum technical session and academic module programme held for the fellows of Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship (MGNF).

Director IIM Jammu, Professor B S Sahay; Mission Director, JK Skill Development Mission, Leena Padha; Chairperson, Executive Education, IIM Jammu, Dr. Pankaj Agarwal; Program Manager, IIM Jammu, Dr Shahid Jibran; fellows of MGNF scholarship and other concerned persons were present during the session.