Fragrance of Pen, Majlis-un-Nisa celebrate day with poetry expressions

Srinagar: Online literary forums ‘Fragrance of Pen’ and ‘Majlis un Nissa’ celebrated International Women's Day online with expressions of poetry.
A statement issued here said that a poetic symposium was organised that was dedicated to women.
It said that renowned and budding poetesses participated and expressed their thoughts through beautiful and thought-provoking words.
The poetesses included Naseem Shifai, Neelofer Naz Nahvi, Kasum Dhar Shardha, Bimla Misri Aima, Samina Wani, Fehmida Sopori, Farooqa Parveen, Rehana Kousar, Rifat Ara, Shaista Shafaq, Khalida Nabi, Haseena Azeema, Rukhsana Parveen, Yasmeen Ahad, Shaista Masood, Ishrat Gul, and Shadab Yasmeen.