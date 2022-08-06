From Kathua to Kupwara, people of J&K enthusiastic for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga'

Srinagar: From Kathua to Kupwara, people of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly children are organising rallies, waving Tiranga and are enthusiastically waiting to join ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, an official press release said.

The campaign is being celebrated under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence from August 13 to 15. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag.

Our relationship with the flag has always been more formal and institutional than personal. Bringing the flag home collectively as a nation in the 75th year of independence thus becomes symbolic of not only an act of personal connection to the Tiranga but also an embodiment of our commitment to nation-building.