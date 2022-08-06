From Kathua to Kupwara, people of J&K enthusiastic for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga'

Srinagar: From Kathua to Kupwara, people of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly children are organising rallies, waving Tiranga and are enthusiastically waiting to join ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, an official press release said.
The campaign is being celebrated under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence from August 13 to 15. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag.
Our relationship with the flag has always been more formal and institutional than personal. Bringing the flag home collectively as a nation in the 75th year of independence thus becomes symbolic of not only an act of personal connection to the Tiranga but also an embodiment of our commitment to nation-building.
To mark this momentous occasion, the J&K Administration is encouraging citizens to hoist the flag in their homes from 13th to 15th August 2022 besides the citizens can also ‘Pin a Flag’ virtually at https://harghartiranga.com, along with posting a ‘Selfie with Flag’ on the site.
Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon all citizens to turn the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign into a mass movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at their homes and using the tricolour as display picture of their social media accounts, to commemrate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence day.
The J&K Government has also launched National Anthem Singing Competition 2022 for which anyone above the age of 13 can register upto August 7 on the portal https://tinyurl.com/NatAnthemdiprjk.
Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha recently chaired a meeting of senior officials to review the preparations for Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in J&K UT.
He instructed the officers for identification of the families and houses of freedom fighters where Police Bands will play tunes, besides organising one week Prabhat Pheri programs involving students, NCC cadets and NSS volunteers celebrating the memory of heroes of our freedom struggle.