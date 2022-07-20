G A Mir asks Congressmen to gear up for elections

Srinagar: Senior Congress leader G A Mir on Wednesday directed his party workers to gear up for upcoming assembly elections and get connected with people at grass roots level
According to a press note, he was addressing workers’ meeting at Verinag in South Kashmir
Mir asked the party workers to feel resolute in their endeavor to serve people and highlight the plight of the common masses.” Expose BJP for adopting anti- people policies, besides defeating the forces weakening the party to serve their vested interests,”he said.
The press note added that threadbare discussions were also held on the organisational affairs and activities besides various other issues of public importance especially rising unemployment, inflation, lack of the development came under the discussion.
Mir told the party workers to get connected with the people at grass roots and do their best to resolve their issues they are facing in absence of the democratically elected representatives.
“BJP government at Centre has taken away the democratic rights of J&K people to full their agenda, which will continue to remain source behind disappointment and anguish amongst the people,” Mir added.
On this occasion Mir criticised the BJP government at Centre for failing people of J&K on all fronts besides taking away their democratic rights to serve the political ambitions.
”But the upcoming elections is the best opportunity to defeat the anti-people policies of the it (BJP),” Mir told the party workers.