G A Mir asks Congressmen to gear up for elections

Srinagar: Senior Congress leader G A Mir on Wednesday directed his party workers to gear up for upcoming assembly elections and get connected with people at grass roots level

According to a press note, he was addressing workers’ meeting at Verinag in South Kashmir

Mir asked the party workers to feel resolute in their endeavor to serve people and highlight the plight of the common masses.” Expose BJP for adopting anti- people policies, besides defeating the forces weakening the party to serve their vested interests,”he said.