G20 Summit preparation in J&K | Tourism department nominated nodal deptt to service committee

Jammu: J&K government Thursday nominated the Tourism department as nodal department for servicing the committee to oversee the preparation of G20 Summit in 2023 in the Union Territory (UT).
“It is hereby ordered that Tourism department shall be the Nodal department for servicing the committee to oversee the preparation of G20 summit in 2023, constituted vide Government Order No. 1577-JK (GAD) of 2022 dated December 26, 2022,” read an order issued by GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma, while referring to communiqué No PS/ACS(FC)Home/202 dated March 17, 2023, received from Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Home Department.
Earlier on December 26, 2022, the UT government had constituted a 17-member committee to oversee the preparation of the G20 Summit event to be held in J&K.
“In view of the visit of officials from G20 participating countries/organizations to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of this Committee to oversee the preparations related to G20 event in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” GAD order had read.
With the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Home Department Raj Kumar Goyal as its chairman, the committee comprised Dilbagh Singh, Director General of Police, J&K; Special Director General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, J&K; Principal Secretary Jal Shakti Department; Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department; Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce Department; Principal Secretary Public Works (R&B) Department; Principal Secretary Power Development Department; Principal Secretary Higher Education Department; Additional Director General of Police (Security); Commissioner Secretary Department Environment of Forest, Ecology; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Administrative Secretary Tourism Department; Administrative Secretary, Culture Department; Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation; Vice Chairman, J&K Lake Conservation and Management Authority and Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir as its members.