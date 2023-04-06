G20 Summit preparation in J&K | Tourism department nominated nodal deptt to service committee

Jammu: J&K government Thursday nominated the Tourism department as nodal department for servicing the committee to oversee the preparation of G20 Summit in 2023 in the Union Territory (UT).

“It is hereby ordered that Tourism department shall be the Nodal department for servicing the committee to oversee the preparation of G20 summit in 2023, constituted vide Government Order No. 1577-JK (GAD) of 2022 dated December 26, 2022,” read an order issued by GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma, while referring to communiqué No PS/ACS(FC)Home/202 dated March 17, 2023, received from Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Home Department.

Earlier on December 26, 2022, the UT government had constituted a 17-member committee to oversee the preparation of the G20 Summit event to be held in J&K.

“In view of the visit of officials from G20 participating countries/organizations to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of this Committee to oversee the preparations related to G20 event in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” GAD order had read.