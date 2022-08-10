Garib Dass gets additional charge of Director SKPA

Jammu: J&K Home Department on Wednesday assigned Garib Dass, IPS, Commissioner, Civil Military Liaison, Home Department, the additional charge of Director, SKPA, Udhampur.

Earlier, Tsewang Namgyal Kalon, IPS (AGMUT:1995) Director, SKPA, Udhampur was relieved to enable him to take up the post of Inspector General in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), on deputation basis.

“Consequent upon the approval of the Competent Authority to the appointment of Tsewang Namgyal Kalon, IPS (AGMUT:1995),Director, SKPA, Udhampur, to the post of Inspector General in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), on deputation basis, for an initial period of 5 years with effect from the date of joining the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, he is hereby relieved to enable him to take up the new assignment at the Centre,” read an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal.

“Garib Dass, IPS, Commissioner, Civil Military Liaison, Home Department, shall hold the charge of Director, SKPA, Udhampur in addition to his own duties, till further orders,” the order added.