Gati Shakti Sanchar Portal for J&K launched

Srinagar: Gati Shakti Sanchar Portal for States including the UT of Jammu and Kashmir was launched by Ashwani Vaishnaw, the Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & IT and Railways on Saturday.
The launch of the Gati Shakti Sanchar Portal marks a paradigm shift in the manner of processing of Right of Way applications in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir .In sync with the vision of ‘Broadband for all’, the online processing of RoW applications though the portal would go a long way in imparting pace to the setting up of digital infrastructure in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.
The development comes pursuant to a decision taken by Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, UT of Jammu & Kashmir in the State Broadband Committee meeting in January this year to integrate with the Centralized RoW portal.
As a follow up to that, the Department of Information Technology worked in close coordination with the Department of Telecommunication ,GoI and districts of UT Jammu & Kashmir to ensure customization and integration with the Centralized RoW portal, it being a collaborative institutional mechanism between all the stakeholders including Central and State Government, Local bodies, and Service Providers to facilitate Right of Way applications process through single interface.
With the launch of Gati Shakti Sanchar Portal, all applications with regard to Road cutting / RoW Permission shall mandatorily be processed online in a time frame manner and there shall be no need for the agencies / stakeholders to visit multiple offices of different road owning agencies, with varied documentation requirements and multiple rates adopted by the agencies sometimes with no time limit specified for disposal.