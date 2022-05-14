Gati Shakti Sanchar Portal for J&K launched

Srinagar: Gati Shakti Sanchar Portal for States including the UT of Jammu and Kashmir was launched by Ashwani Vaishnaw, the Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & IT and Railways on Saturday.

The launch of the Gati Shakti Sanchar Portal marks a paradigm shift in the manner of processing of Right of Way applications in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir .In sync with the vision of ‘Broadband for all’, the online processing of RoW applications though the portal would go a long way in imparting pace to the setting up of digital infrastructure in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.