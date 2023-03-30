GCC appeals LG Sinha to put property tax on hold

Srinagar: The Group of Concerned Citizens (GCC) J&K, a non-political body drawn from a cross-section of civil society, has urged the UT administration that the statutory orders on imposition of property tax within municipal areas in J&K, from April 12023, may be reviewed and, meanwhile, kept in abeyance.

The Group has also asked for a process of wider consultation with all sections of society.

In a memorandum submitted to the Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha , the GCC acknowledges the need for urban local bodies to raise additional resources, also by way of Levy of taxes, to be able to come up to people's expectations of civic amenities and infrastructure. But the Group is of the opinion that " this may not be a most opportune time to impose property tax in view of the prevailing economic distress, compounded further by surging unemployment , under--employment" .