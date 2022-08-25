GCC J&K seeks retention of existing academic session for schools

Srinagar: The "Group of Concerned Citizens"( GCC) J&K , a non- political civil society collective comprising academics, jurists, prominent citizens and former civil servants, has sought retention of the existing academic session for schools in Winter Zone areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a memorandum submitted here today by Mohammad Shafi Pandit, IAS( Retd) to the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha , the GCC has made out a strong case against switch-over to April- March Session so as not to put a large student population of Winter Zone areas to avoidable disadvantage.

The GCC is of the considered view that the existing Academic Session in Winter Zone Schools of J& K has stood the test of time through almost 47 years past.