General Lok Adalat held across J&K

Srinagar: As a part of the calendar of activities for the year 2022 framed by J&K Legal Services Authority, General Lok Adalat was organised throughout the UT of J&K, today.

The Lok Adalat was held under the patronage of Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh & Patron-in-Chief J&K Legal Services Authority and under the dynamic guidance of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey, Executive Chairman J&K Legal Services Authority, a press release said.