General Lok Adalat held across J&K resolves 30,925 cases

Jammu: A General Lok Adalat held across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday resolved 30,925 cases and awarded Rs 13.68 crore as compensation and settlement amount.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that as part of the calendar of activities for the year 2022 framed by J&K Legal Services Authority, a General Lok Adalat was organised throughout J&K under the patronage of Chief Justice (Acting), High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Patron-in-Chief and Executive Chairman J&K Legal Services Authority Justice Tashi Rabstan.
As per the information received from the districts, of the total 34,240 cases taken up by 112 benches in the day-long Lok Adalat at various courts across J&K, 30,925 cases were disposed of and an amount of Rs 13,67,83,490 was awarded as compensation and settlement amount in civil, criminal, labour disputes, electricity and water bills cases, land acquisition, family matters, cheque dishonour and bank recovery cases.
Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority, M K Sharma thanked all the participants including judicial officers, secretaries DLSAs, advocates, representatives of insurance companies and banks, staff of the courts and legal services institutions and litigants for their pragmatic approach in the settlement of cases in such a large number.