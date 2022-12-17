General Lok Adalat held across J&K resolves 30,925 cases

Jammu: A General Lok Adalat held across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday resolved 30,925 cases and awarded Rs 13.68 crore as compensation and settlement amount.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that as part of the calendar of activities for the year 2022 framed by J&K Legal Services Authority, a General Lok Adalat was organised throughout J&K under the patronage of Chief Justice (Acting), High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Patron-in-Chief and Executive Chairman J&K Legal Services Authority Justice Tashi Rabstan.