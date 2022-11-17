Genuine voices being choked: Jammu Muslim Front

Jammu: Jammu Muslim Front (JMF) Thursday strongly condemned the threat issued to journalists.

In a statement issued here, JMF members said, “Certain forces are out to choke the genuine voice and flow of information to the people by warning media persons. Media is an important pillar of society who from time to time keeps the masses aware of happenings around us. It's shameful to note that the threat to the media fraternity is the death of justice and those who claim to be champions of rights to justice should not choke the voice."