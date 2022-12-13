Geo-referencing of land records will be a reality soon: CS

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Tuesday said that the soon to be launched J&K Agriculture Mission and ongoing Government of India scheme Digital Agriculture Mission (Agristack) would complement each other in revolutionising the agriculture sector in J&K.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that he made these remarks while chairing the High Level Meeting to take stock of the implementation of the mission here.
Chief Knowledge Officer & Advisor, Ministry of Agriculture, GoI; Additional Chief Secretary Agriculture Production Department; Commissioner Secretaries of Forest, Ecology and Environment, Revenue Department, Information Technology and Information Departments; Secretary in Agriculture Department; Director Ecology, Environment and Remote Sensing; Director Agriculture Production and Farmers’ Welfare Jammu and Kashmir and other concerned officers attended the meeting in person and through online mode.
The Chief Secretary observed that the Agristack is a technology based information system with huge potential for the farming sector which is the future of J&K covering nearly 70 percent of our population directly or indirectly. He stated that Aapki Zamin Aapki Nigrani was an earnest step taken by the J&K administration towards transparency and digitization of land records.
He made out that in coming months J&K would complete the digitization of cadastral maps and thereafter the Geo-referencing of the same for better implementation of Agristack.
He also reiterated that the Agriculture Mission would revolutionise the agricultural GDP upwards by adding Rs 28000 Crore per annum. He further said that the field functionaries of the revenue department are going to be provided with IT gadgets for keeping the records updated and their digitisation.
Mehta stated that the Agristack will become a basic tool of introduction of modern practices and can give us extraordinary results in terms of both the quality and quantity of our agricultural produce. It shall provide a unique ID to every farmer on one hand and information related to farm land on other hand.
The Chief Secretary emphasised that our endeavor should be to provide end to end digitization to farmers so that they do not have to look for different services and solutions at multiple places. He observed that different interventions like digitization of land records, availability of expert opinions, farm practices guided by modern technology and techniques besides use of high yielding varieties of agricultural inputs can fructify the dream of doubling the farmers income in near future.
The Chief Secretary further said that a dynamic database of all the farmers and their land holding, crop, soil and other relevant records will be part of this task. He remarked that such a provision can easily be achieved under Agristack, thereby becoming a major boon for the farmers. He asked for all the measures to make farming a highly remunerative and gainful profession.
The Chief Knowledge Officer gave out the broad counters of the Agristack Mission. While discussing the potential benefits of the mission, it was informed that it would provide agriculture information and services, financial services, besides weather forecasts, knowledge sharing among farmers, transactional and access to government policies with greater ease and transparency.