Geo-referencing of land records will be a reality soon: CS

Mehta stated that the Agristack will become a basic tool of introduction of modern practices and can give us extraordinary results in terms of both the quality and quantity of our agricultural produce. It shall provide a unique ID to every farmer on one hand and information related to farm land on other hand.

The Chief Secretary emphasised that our endeavor should be to provide end to end digitization to farmers so that they do not have to look for different services and solutions at multiple places. He observed that different interventions like digitization of land records, availability of expert opinions, farm practices guided by modern technology and techniques besides use of high yielding varieties of agricultural inputs can fructify the dream of doubling the farmers income in near future.

The Chief Secretary further said that a dynamic database of all the farmers and their land holding, crop, soil and other relevant records will be part of this task. He remarked that such a provision can easily be achieved under Agristack, thereby becoming a major boon for the farmers. He asked for all the measures to make farming a highly remunerative and gainful profession.

The Chief Knowledge Officer gave out the broad counters of the Agristack Mission. While discussing the potential benefits of the mission, it was informed that it would provide agriculture information and services, financial services, besides weather forecasts, knowledge sharing among farmers, transactional and access to government policies with greater ease and transparency.