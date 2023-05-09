Geology and Mining Deptt joint directors authorised to recover dues

Jammu: Joint Directors of Kashmir and Jammu, Geology and Mining Department will be authorized to exercise the powers for timely recovery of dues as arrears of land revenue in respect of dead rent, royalty, fee, royalty collection contract amount, cost of mineral penalties and any other dues payable to be recovered as arrears of Land Revenue, together with the interest.

As per an order issued by Secretary J&K Mining Department Amit Sharma, they have been authorized to exercise powers vested under Rule 96 of Jammu and Kashmir Minor Mineral Concession, Storage, Transportation of Minerals and Prevention of Illegal Mining Rules, 2016.