Geology and Mining Deptt joint directors authorised to recover dues

Jammu: Joint Directors of Kashmir and Jammu, Geology and Mining Department will be authorized to exercise the powers for timely recovery of dues as arrears of land revenue in respect of dead rent, royalty, fee, royalty collection contract amount, cost of mineral penalties and any other dues payable to be recovered as arrears of Land Revenue, together with the interest.
As per an order issued by Secretary J&K Mining Department Amit Sharma, they have been authorized to exercise powers vested under Rule 96 of Jammu and Kashmir Minor Mineral Concession, Storage, Transportation of Minerals and Prevention of Illegal Mining Rules, 2016.
“On the recommendations of Director, Geology and Mining, J&K vide quoted references and in terms of Rule 96 of Jammu and Kashmir Minor Mineral Concession, Storage, Transportation of Minerals and Prevention of Illegal Mining Rules, 2016 notified vide SRO-105 dated March 31, 2016, sanction is hereby accorded to the authorization of Joint Director(s) Kashmir and Jammu, Geology and Mining Department to exercise the powers vested under the said Rule for timely recovery of dues as arrears of land revenue in respect of dead rent, royalty, fee, royalty collection contract amount, cost of mineral penalties and any other dues payable under these rules together with the interest,” Sharma said while referring to Letter No. 973/MCC/GM/C Special Court/20/ dated January 6, 2023; Letter No 973/MCC/DGM/C Special Court/20/963 dated February 6, 2023 and Letter No 973 /MCC/ DGM/ Special Court /20 /2534 dated April 24, 2023.
“The authorised officers shall submit a weekly report to the Administrative Department through the Director, Geology and Mining, J&K,” he further directed.