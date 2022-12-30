Get ISO certification for your processes: Chief Secretary to JKMSCL

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today impressed upon the office bearers of the Jammu & Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL) to get their all the processes adopted for procuring medicines, equipment and other supplies certified from International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

He made these remarks while chairing the 9th Finance Committee Meeting of the Corporation. The meeting was attended by Secretary, Planning; Secretary, Health; MD, JKMSCL and other concerned officers.

Dr Mehta urged the officers that for ensuring the superiority of all their methods of procuring the vital drugs and medical equipment it is necessary that the Corporation acquires the ISO certification. He told them to ensure that all the supplies provided to the hospitals are best in its quality and class.

The Chief Secretary further enjoined upon them to compare their rates of procurement with other States/UTs for having a fair idea about the same. He also advised them to have their comparison with the rates prevailing in Janashudi stores for the purpose of promoting efficiency in the Corporation.