Get ISO certification for your processes: Chief Secretary to JKMSCL

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today impressed upon the office bearers of the Jammu & Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL) to get their all the processes adopted for procuring medicines, equipment and other supplies certified from International Organization for Standardization (ISO).
He made these remarks while chairing the 9th Finance Committee Meeting of the Corporation. The meeting was attended by Secretary, Planning; Secretary, Health; MD, JKMSCL and other concerned officers.
Dr Mehta urged the officers that for ensuring the superiority of all their methods of procuring the vital drugs and medical equipment it is necessary that the Corporation acquires the ISO certification. He told them to ensure that all the supplies provided to the hospitals are best in its quality and class.
The Chief Secretary further enjoined upon them to compare their rates of procurement with other States/UTs for having a fair idea about the same. He also advised them to have their comparison with the rates prevailing in Janashudi stores for the purpose of promoting efficiency in the Corporation.
Dr Mehta directed the Corporation to have the medical requisitions evaluated by a team of experts so that the quality medicines required by the hospitals are procured. He told them to see that all the major requirements of hospitals are met with the supplies provided to them.
He also told them to follow the GFR and other guidelines for hiring of contractual staff, administrative charges or writing off expired drugs. He asked them to complete all the accounts till the current fiscal forthwith. He also called for auditing of all the accounts and utilization of their balances to bring value to government.
It was given out that the machinery & equipment worth Rs290 crores have been procured by the Corporation in a World Bank funded project.
Moreover purchase order to the tune of Rs 239.55 crore has been made for procuring equipment out of the funds provided by J&K Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation.
This includes purchase orders for imported items amounting to Rs. 130.00 crores (viz 05 Tesla MRI Machines, 03 High End Color Dopplers & 05 CT Scan Machines) in which JKMSCL is mandatorily required to open Letter of Credit also for smooth reception of these equipment.