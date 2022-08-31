Girls score big in Aryans Law College results

Srinagar: Law students of Aryans College of Law, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh, brought laurels to the college in the In BA-LL.B, first Semester examination conducted by Punjabi University, Patiala.
In BA-LL.B, first semester examination, Aarti bagged 1st position with 83.8%, Gaganpreet Kaur bagged 2nd position with 83.6% and Rubi Das bagged 3rd position with 83.4% marks.
Prof. B.S Sidhu, Director, Aryans Group of Colleges congratulated the students and faculty for their hard work. He said that girls are competing well with boys not only in academics but in sports, innovations, and culture also.
Such academic results will inspire & motivate more parents to send their daughters for higher studies. such excellent results by the students add more name and fame to the College, added Kataria.