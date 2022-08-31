Girls score big in Aryans Law College results

Srinagar: Law students of Aryans College of Law, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh, brought laurels to the college in the In BA-LL.B, first Semester examination conducted by Punjabi University, Patiala.

In BA-LL.B, first semester examination, Aarti bagged 1st position with 83.8%, Gaganpreet Kaur bagged 2nd position with 83.6% and Rubi Das bagged 3rd position with 83.4% marks.