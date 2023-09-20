GK IMPACT | PMGSY to take up immediate repair of Methyani-Narla road

Rajouri: Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) Rajouri division will soon start repair work on the dilapidated Chak Methyani-Narla road.
The authorities focussed attention on its dilapidated condition after Greater Kashmir published reports citing the poor condition of this road. The reports mentioned that the people were not even able to ply vehicles at a particular stretch, given its dilapidated condition.
A team of the department also visited the spot and took a detailed review of the stretch of this road which was in dilapidated condition and needed immediate repair.
Greater Kashmir, in its September 18 and September 20, 2023 editions, reported about the poor condition of Chak Methyani to Narla road which falls under PMGSY Rajouri division.
The road was blacktopped and repaired last year but developed some potholes. Around 300 meters stretch of this road, in particular, is in a severely dilapidated condition much to the inconvenience of the local population as well as other commuters.
Taking note of GK news reports, a team of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) headed by Executive Engineer Rajouri visited the road stretch and reviewed its condition.
Executive Engineer PMGSY Rajouri Shahid Mustafa said that he along with other officials, including the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) inspected to assess the condition of Narla Road.
“The purpose of this inspection was to evaluate the road’s condition and identify the stretches for necessary repairs to be carried out,” he said, adding that upon inspection, it became starkly apparent that Narla Road needed immediate repairs.
“The Narla road has developed severe cracks, potholes, and uneven surfacing thereby posing a significant risk to commuters and hindering smooth traffic flow,” he said.
Taking into consideration the urgency of the situation, Executive Engineer Rajouri said, “The AEE has been directed to prepare a detailed estimate outlining the necessary repairs required for Narla road.”
“This estimate will include an assessment of the road’s current condition and the list of repair works needed such as resurfacing, filling potholes, and rectifying the drainage system,” he informed.
“Once the detailed estimate is prepared, it will be submitted to the higher authorities for their review and approval,” he added.