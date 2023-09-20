GK IMPACT | PMGSY to take up immediate repair of Methyani-Narla road

Rajouri: Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) Rajouri division will soon start repair work on the dilapidated Chak Methyani-Narla road.

The authorities focussed attention on its dilapidated condition after Greater Kashmir published reports citing the poor condition of this road. The reports mentioned that the people were not even able to ply vehicles at a particular stretch, given its dilapidated condition.

A team of the department also visited the spot and took a detailed review of the stretch of this road which was in dilapidated condition and needed immediate repair.

Greater Kashmir, in its September 18 and September 20, 2023 editions, reported about the poor condition of Chak Methyani to Narla road which falls under PMGSY Rajouri division.

The road was blacktopped and repaired last year but developed some potholes. Around 300 meters stretch of this road, in particular, is in a severely dilapidated condition much to the inconvenience of the local population as well as other commuters.