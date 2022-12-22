GK LOUNGE: Transparency, fairness key words; meritorious candidates core of JKSSB endeavours: Chairman Rajesh Sharma

GK: The steps you are mentioning or the evolution process you are talking about, may resolve or pre-empt the issues (or allegations of irregularities) pertaining to the process of interview. But this time, clamour was related to the written exams, in case of JKP SIs. Major irritant was- why was the agency, which had a dubious track-record, roped in for conducting the written exam?

RS: See, basically that company had been holding the examination for the Board (JKSSB) since 2013. It had conducted all the exams satisfactorily as there were no adverse reports about it, till that time (when it was roped in). So the Board thought it appropriate to go ahead with that agency only, which was a tested agency. Since the matter is with the highest investigation agency of the country i.e., CBI, I will not deliberate further on that issue because this aspect is also being probed by them. So it would not be prudent on my part to comment upon that. But the basic intent was that which I already explained to you. Adverse report about it (agency) came to the fore following ONGC exams in the month of May this year however, by then the exams here had already been conducted.

GK: There was another nagging point that if the government, itself, had become convinced following complaints that the allegations related to irregularities needed to be probed, why did it not scrap all three exams/selections (JKP SI, FAAs and JE Civil) in one go?

RS: Initially, the issue came to the fore as complaints reached the government following the result of the JKP-SIs’ exam. Immediately an inquiry was ordered. That inquiry by the committee headed by the Additional Chief Secretary Home was, basically, limited to the conduct of the exam of JKP-SIs. Subsequently, the same committee was entrusted with the job to enquire into the conduct of exams of JEs Civil and Accounts Assistants of the Finance Department also. Since the committee had already taken the initiatives for conduct of inquiry of JKP-SIs, it first submitted this report (related to SIs) and made the recommendation that the case be handed over to the CBI after the cancellation of the exam. Subsequently the report with respect to JE and FAAs came with a similar recommendation.

Questions were raised about the list of SIs and later the students agitated against recruitment of FAAs, hence the decision was taken at the highest level to scrap them too.

GK: After the issue of scrapping (of exams) was over, JKSSB landed in yet another controversy related to conduct of Computer-based test. How was the agency with dubious track record roped in for conduct of exams, inviting even the wrath of judiciary?

RS: There are issues being raised regarding the recent selection of the company for holding the Computer based test, introduced recently to replace OMR based exam for greater transparency. This matter is sub-judice. So it will not be proper for me to answer what you want to know. However, as the exam process is on, so to comfort those candidates appearing (in exams), I assure you as well as them (candidates) that the selection (of company) is purely as per the rules. The committee, constituted by the General Administration Department, is headed by the senior-most member of the Board.

Only endeavour of all the members of the Board in that committee and even from other departments was to have it (selection of company) through a very transparent method, following all guidelines as provided under General Financial Rules (GFR) of the Government of India. They have not deviated from these rules. Still the matter has landed in the court of law so I cannot answer in detail your all queries.

For me, it would be enough to say with regard to the issue raked up that it was a black-listed company – Yes, it was black-listed in the past. But that period was over in May, 2022 and our tender was floated in the month of September, 2022. The company had already completed that (blacklisted) period. So the Purchase Committee constituted by the GAD acted in a very transparent manner. Whatever it recommended was absolutely provided in the General Financial Rules. So presently we are conducting examinations. Some candidates were not happy with that and they approached the honourable High Court. Since the issue is there (in the court of law), I will not elaborate further. But definitely we are conducting exams through that company presently. However, what we are doing (steps being taken) in that examination that definitely I can share with you as it will restore the confidence of the candidates vis-a-vis the Board.

GK: Do you not think that it has shaken the confidence and trust of the youth in JKSSB?

RS: Yes, I admit that this has come as a serious setback to the credibility of JKSSB because misplaced facts do create suspicions in the mind of genuine candidates.

But let me reassure everyone, the Board (every member of it) is totally committed to ensure free, transparent examination and make selection of genuine candidates. It is heartening that you have raised this question because we too get a forum to make our intentions clear to the candidates as at the end of day, it is their satisfaction and trust, which matter the most to us (the Board and the government). They are the main and only stake-holders for us.

GK: How are you going to do that (restore the confidence of youth) and undo the damage to JKSSB’s reputation? What are the safeguards you have adopted?

RS: To restore the confidence of the candidates, the Board has introduced certain innovations, bringing many firsts to the J&K, in the examination process.

For example, Admit Cards are being issued at two stages. First Admit Card is being issued seven days prior to the exam whereby the candidate comes to know about the city where he is going to appear. Second Admit card is being issued three days prior to the exam. It provides the name of the centre i.e., the specific (designated) centre.

We identify these computer centres where these exams are to be conducted. The company provides us the list and we undertake some kind of investigation in collaboration with the concerned agencies to ensure that the centres with credibility and unblemished track-record are allowed to conduct the exams. These are some of the steps being taken by us to restore the sanctity of exams.

GK: Do you think that it is enough to undo the damage caused to the reputation, credibility of the Board?

RS: No, as I’ve told you earlier that these are just a few steps being undertaken (by the Board). Instructions from the top are very clear that in no case, merit (meritorious candidates) should suffer.

So coming back, over and above the steps already mentioned, we have hired another agency The Ernst and Young LLP, which is auditing the overall process (procedures) of this company (Aptech Limited hired for conducting exams) at all stages. This is the “Third-party audit.” This arrangement has been opted by JKSSB for the first time, taking a cue from national level recruiting agencies. So this is another check. Besides that at each Centre, the General Administration Department has deputed observers. They are Deputy Secretary-level (and above) senior officers. There will be one observer for each centre. Then the Deputy Commissioners have also appointed one person at each centre and this is also for the first time that they have appointed technical persons. They are having computer knowledge, holding MCA or M Sc (IT) degrees. There will be one such technical person at every centre.

Again, there are attempts (to use unfair means) as the candidates try to take mobiles or use blue-tooth devices, to foil them (attempts), we have installed jammers at each centre. Again it is for the first time in J&K and for that we have obtained the permission of the Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India. Once the exam starts, after five or ten minutes, the jammers are put to use and all the mobile network stops functioning.

I am personally monitoring each and every centre, visiting there and checking the working of these jammers. Besides, we have deployed our officers to coordinate so that all the agencies entrusted with different responsibilities don’t end up in chaos. One SSB officer will be there at every centre for coordinating purposes. Four to five junior level officers, being headed by one senior member, will be there further supervising their coordination. Thus, with these multiple-checks in place, we are trying to make the process fool-proof.

Another significant measure which I would like to share with you is that the Information Technology (IT) department has deputed some people, both at Jammu and Srinagar. We have also constituted flying squads, again they are technical people. During the exam, the flying squad is moving from centre to centre, both at Srinagar and Jammu. So we have tried to introduce these things as checks to ensure free and fair exams.

GK: Is it deviation from the past practices?

RS: Yes, these are improvements, notwithstanding the shortage of manpower at our disposal.