GM reviews performance of Northern Railway

Srinagar: General Manager Northern Railways, Ashutosh Gangal held a performance review meeting with the departmental heads of Northern Railway and DRMs through video conferencing from Baroda House, NR headquarter office in New Delhi.
As per the statement, among many issues deliberations were on safety on tracks, enhancement of speed, pre-departure detention of freight trains, and Freight loading.
It said that the GM emphasized on improving the maintenance standards of tracks, level crossings and construction of boundary wall along the track in high speed sections.
He took serious note of the trespassing on line. He also advised to make efforts to clear encroachment near the railway tracks to ensure safety. The GM said that utmost care should be given to prevent rail/weld fractures.
The visual examination and lubrication of rail joints and welds should also be completed on priority. He also instructed that night patrolling should be enhanced.
GM took stock of detention of trains due to crew change at crew changing points and instructed the divisions to construct Porta Cabins at both ends of crew changing lines/points with proper sitting arrangements which may help to implement crew changing within shortage possible time so that the delay of trains on account of crew changing can be minimized.
He stressed upon the minimizing the human failure in train operation. He also instructed the department heads and DRMs, to maintain the punctuality at 95% and keep pace for freight loading with safety as priority.
He also informed that, loading of food grains and other items have steadily increased with every passing month.