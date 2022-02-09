GM reviews performance of Northern Railway

Srinagar: General Manager Northern Railways, Ashutosh Gangal held a performance review meeting with the departmental heads of Northern Railway and DRMs through video conferencing from Baroda House, NR headquarter office in New Delhi.

As per the statement, among many issues deliberations were on safety on tracks, enhancement of speed, pre-departure detention of freight trains, and Freight loading.

It said that the GM emphasized on improving the maintenance standards of tracks, level crossings and construction of boundary wall along the track in high speed sections.