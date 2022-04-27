GoI proposes inclusion of people aged 65 for Hajj

Srinagar: The Government of India has forwarded a proposal to the Hajj Ministry of Saudi Arabia suggesting to consider the Haj aspirants who have attained the age of 65 years.

The suggestions came to fore in a meeting of the Central Haj Committee of India held in Mumbai.

Sources privy to the meeting said that in the meeting, members suggested that in 2020, some Haj aspirants who had applied for Haj died and others couldn’t take off the journey as pandemic scuttled the Haj for 2020 and 2021.