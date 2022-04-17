GoI redesigns flagship education programme in line with NEP 2020

The Government of India (GoI) has redesigned the Samagra Shiksha, a centrally sponsored scheme for School Education Department (SED) highlighting the key programmatic and financial norms of the interventions incorporated in consonance with the recommendations of National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

The move comes after the scheme was extended for a period of five years from 2021 to 2026 and has been aligned with the recommendations of NEP 2020. As per the official document, the scheme has a special focus on the holistic development of learners in line with the NEP-2020.

“NEP promotes experiential learning at all stages to inculcate critical thinking, creativity, and curiosity among the students and recognises the unique potential of each Student,” the official document reads. Notably, the Samagra Shiksha is an integrated scheme of the GoI for School Education from pre-primary to senior secondary level.