GoI redesigns flagship education programme in line with NEP 2020

The Government of India (GoI) has redesigned the Samagra Shiksha, a centrally sponsored scheme for School Education Department (SED) highlighting the key programmatic and financial norms of the interventions incorporated in consonance with the recommendations of National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.
The move comes after the scheme was extended for a period of five years from 2021 to 2026 and has been aligned with the recommendations of NEP 2020. As per the official document, the scheme has a special focus on the holistic development of learners in line with the NEP-2020.
“NEP promotes experiential learning at all stages to inculcate critical thinking, creativity, and curiosity among the students and recognises the unique potential of each Student,” the official document reads. Notably, the Samagra Shiksha is an integrated scheme of the GoI for School Education from pre-primary to senior secondary level.
“86 paras of NEP recommendations have been included under Samagra Shiksha. Scheme is in accordance with Sustainable Development Goal for Education (SDGE),” the document reads.
The Samagra Shiksha Scheme has been extended up to 2025-26 with several new features which include implementing the recommendations of NEP-2020 for supporting States & UTs in implementing the Right to Education Act. 2009.
The scheme will also have an enhanced Focus on Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) besides laying emphasis on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy.
“The scheme will thrust on a holistic, integrated, inclusive and activity-based curriculum besides having provision of quality education and enhancing learning outcomes of students,” the official document reads.
Notably, the Ministry of Education (MoE), GoI in its official communication has conveyed the Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and education secretaries about the redesigning of the Samagra Shiksha in line with the NEP-2020.
“The scheme will bridge social and gender gaps in school education and ensure equity and inclusion at all levels of school education,” the document reads.
“It will focus on strengthening and up-gradation of SCERTs/SIE and DIETs besides ensuring a safe, secure and conducive learning environment in schools and promotion of vocational education,” it reads. As already reported by this newspaper, the Samagra Shiksha has been granted extension for a period of five years by the Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs (CCEA) from 2021 to 2025-26 with a total financial outlay of Rs. 294283.04 crore as Central share and Rs 185398.32 crore as state share. The scheme has been granted extension with revised norms and guidelines in line with NEP-2020 which has broadened the scale and scope of implementation of the Scheme all over India.
In wake of its extension for five years, the scheme will support a new pedagogical and 5+3+3+4 curricular structure of the School Education Department. In the Secondary stage from class 9th to 12th, the scheme will provide multi disciplinary study, greater critical thinking flexibility and choice of subjects for students.
“At middle stage from class 6th to 8th the scheme will provide experiential learning in the science, Maths, Arts, Social Science and humanities,” it reads. At the preparatory stage from class 3rd to 5th the scheme will have focus on Play discovery and activity based with interactive classroom learning.
“At foundational stage the scheme will provide multilevel play and activity based learning to the students,” the document reads.