‘Good governance’ attracting people to join BJP: Raina

Jammu: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) J&K unit President Ravinder Raina Thursday said that ‘good governance’ was attracting people to join the saffron party.
A statement of BJP issued here said that welcoming new entrants into the party fold, Raina said it was the BJP's “good governance” and the implementation of ‘SabkaSaath, SabkaVikas and SabkaVishwaas’ policy which was attracting people in large numbers to serve the society better.
He said that hundreds of prominent political personalities from all religions, along with their supporters were daily joining BJP stressing their belief in the policies adopted by Prime Minister NarendraModi-led the government at the Centre.
Raina said that BJP welcomes them with open arms and has a firm belief that their presence would further strengthen the party.
The BJP statement said that prominent leaders of the National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Congress from Bhagwa joined BJP.
BJP J&K unit Vice President Shakti Parihar said that BJP had kept progressing with its agenda of nation-building, since its inception.