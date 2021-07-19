Government brings 18 more services under PSGA

Jammu: The government Monday brought 18 more services of seven departments under the ambit of Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA).

As per the GAD Notification SO 247, the government has notified these services, timelines and the designated officers and appellate authorities for the departments in exercise of the powers conferred by section 4 of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Services Guarantee Act, 2011 (Act No IX of 2011).

The departments, whose services were brought under the ambit of the act included School Education department, Health and Medical Education department, Home department, Public Works (R&B) Department, Cooperative Department, Revenue department and Housing and Urban Development Department.

As per the order, the services of the School Education department brought under this act included approval for setting up and operating a play school, registration of schools under Right to Education Act and NOC for setting up CBSE School.