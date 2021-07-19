Government brings 18 more services under PSGA
Jammu: The government Monday brought 18 more services of seven departments under the ambit of Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA).
As per the GAD Notification SO 247, the government has notified these services, timelines and the designated officers and appellate authorities for the departments in exercise of the powers conferred by section 4 of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Services Guarantee Act, 2011 (Act No IX of 2011).
The departments, whose services were brought under the ambit of the act included School Education department, Health and Medical Education department, Home department, Public Works (R&B) Department, Cooperative Department, Revenue department and Housing and Urban Development Department.
As per the order, the services of the School Education department brought under this act included approval for setting up and operating a play school, registration of schools under Right to Education Act and NOC for setting up CBSE School.
The services of the Health and Medical Education Act included registration provisional and permanent certificate clinical establishment under Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010 and its renewal, registration under PC and PNDT Act, 1994 (Amended, 2003) for 5 years and its renewal.
As per the order, services of Home department brought under purview of PSGA included NOC required for setting up of explosives manufacturing, storage, sale, transport, NOC required for setting up of petroleum, diesel and Naphtha storage, sale, transport, license for sale of crackers and cinematograph license and license for screening films (as applicable).
The services of the Public Works (R&B) department included road cutting permission and registration of contractors for works and services, while services of the Revenue department included encumbrance certificate and measurement, demarcation of land.
The services of the Cooperative department brought under the law included registration of co-operative societies while trade license and renewal thereof, grant of road cut permission (Municipal Corporation Jammu and Srinagar, ULB and LAWDA), inspection carried out for granting road cutting permission and verification to ensure proper restoration (MC Jammu and Srinagar, ULB and LAWDA) and obtaining sewer, drainage connection (JMC and SMC) OF Housing & Urban Development Department have been notified under PSGA.
The order also mentioned timelines and the designated officers and first and second appellate authorities against every service brought under PSGA.