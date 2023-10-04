Government employee has no vested right to remain posted at place of his choice: CAT

Srinagar: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Wednesday ruled that “a government servant has no vested right to remain posted at a place of his choice”.

A division bench of M S Latif Member (J) and Prasant Kumar Member (A) held that “a government employee is liable to be transferred in the administrative exigencies from one place to another and has no vested right to remain posted at a place of his choice”.

The bench said this while disposing of a plea by an employee who was aggrieved of an order dated September 27, 2023, issued by the CEO Kupwara whereby he was transferred from Government High School Warnow, Lolab, and deployed to Government Boys Higher Secondary School Teetwal, Karnah with immediate effect till further orders.

And the order had been issued in the “interest of administration”.