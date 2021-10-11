Government enhances mandate of JAKEDA from 2 MW to 10 MW

Srinagar: The Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, approved the proposal for assignment and restoration of earlier mandate of Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA) of development of hydro-electricity projects upto 10 MW capacity and designating Science and Technology Department as Nodal Department for development of renewable sources of energy including solar, wind and biomass in Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that with the aim to offer clean, environment-friendly, abundant and inexhaustible energy source from small hydro projects in remote as well as isolated areas, it had been decided to enhance the mandate of JAKEDA from 2 MW to 10 MW in small hydro projects and solar projects.

He said that focused attention on small hydro projects would also provide indirect employment and entrepreneurial opportunities in the field of transportation, tourism and other small scale businesses.

The spokesman said that on the basis of this decision, 70 small hydro projects would be completed within 54 months in EPC and IPP mode after allotment of the site. He said that as most of the hydro-power potential was located in the higher reaches, it would result in overall socio-economic development of the region by providing direct employment in the power sector.

Advisors to the Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, and Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, Nitishwar Kumar attended the meeting.