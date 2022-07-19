Government says grievance disposal up by 45% in 2 years

Srinagar: The disposal of grievances registered on the JKIGRAMS by different departments has increased manifold over the past two years and has shown at least a 45 percent increase in the disposal rate from October 2020 to June 2022.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that this was revealed in a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta at the civil secretariat here while reviewing the implementation of JKIGRAMS.

He said that the significant increase in the disposal percentage had been attributed to the inception of LG’s Mulaqat which had led to a substantial increase in the number of grievances being qualitatively redressed and thereby raising the hopes of the people about the resolution of their grievances.