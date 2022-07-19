Government says grievance disposal up by 45% in 2 years

Srinagar: The disposal of grievances registered on the JKIGRAMS by different departments has increased manifold over the past two years and has shown at least a 45 percent increase in the disposal rate from October 2020 to June 2022.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that this was revealed in a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta at the civil secretariat here while reviewing the implementation of JKIGRAMS.
He said that the significant increase in the disposal percentage had been attributed to the inception of LG’s Mulaqat which had led to a substantial increase in the number of grievances being qualitatively redressed and thereby raising the hopes of the people about the resolution of their grievances.
The spokesman said that chairing the meeting, the chief secretary directed the officers to fully integrate Jammu and Kashmir Integrated Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (JKIGRAMS) with the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) in the next 15 days.
Mehta said that JKIGRAMS should be fully integrated with CPGRAMS. He also urged for interlinking LGs Mulaqat, JKIGRAMS, and CPIGRAMS for further strengthening of governance mechanisms in Jammu and Kashmir.
He directed the officers to ensure the quality disposal of every genuine public grievance to make the system more effective, responsive, and vibrant.
Emphasising that the government had brought transparency and accountability to the system through several reformative interventions, he stressed making every information available to the people so that they could have a better picture of the working of the government.
He asked them to make it easy for the public to lodge a grievance from their mobile phones and ensure its redressal in a time-bound manner.
The chief secretary said that all the officials of the administration should ensure that the public grievances were redressed in the shortest possible time.
He asked the officers to focus on the number of grievances disposed of monthly and have a disposal study at both the administrative and the HoD level.
During the meeting, statistical data was also provided about the JKIGRAMS and it was given out that a total of 2,34,009 grievances had been registered out of which 2,25,322 grievances had been disposed of which amounts to a disposal rate of 96 percent.
Providing month-wise details of the grievances received in the current year, it was revealed that 7863, 7447, 7797, 8045, 8081, 8392, 5190 grievances were received in January, February, March, April, May, and June, and in July, 5190 grievances had been received so far.
To ensure the disposal of grievances properly, the chief secretary was informed that several training sessions were held by JKLGGC in collaboration with JKIMPARD both in the Kashmir and Jammu divisions and a total of 254 District Level Officers (sub-users) had been trained so far.