Government to launch a portal as one-stop solution for all services

Principal Secretary asked the members of the Committee to create a single platform offering all government services to the citizens within one month. He emphasised making the service delivery simple, accessible and user-friendly.

Dwivedi advised the members to create a single access point for all services covering various departments. He also asked them to make the Portal multilingual for enabling greater outreach and access.

Moreover, the officers were asked to ensure end-to-end integration of services so as to enable the citizens to avail them from the comforts of their homes. They were asked to synchronize the portal with the payment gateways and make monetary transactions transparent and effortless.