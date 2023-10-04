Government will restore J&K’s past glory: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that the Jammu and Kashmir government would restore J&K’s past glory.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the Jagadguru Sri Ramanujacharya Saraswathi Bhandaram Digital Library and Sri Yadugiri Yathiraja Mutt Branch, Kashmir at Shivpora in Srinagar, the LG shared the resolve of the J&K government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, to restore the past glory of J&K.
“We are witnessing a revival of J&K’s cultural identity and spiritual traditions which have always promoted co-existence of almost all major religions, spiritual streams known to humankind and gave the ideals of humanism, communal harmony, and peace to the world,” he said.
Sinha also highlighted Sri Ramanujacharya’s deep spiritual connection with Kashmir.
“While composing the epic 'Sri Bhasya', Jagadguru had travelled to Kashmir to refer to Bodhayana Vritti Grantha on Brahma Sutras. When this voluminous and his most famous work was complete, he again visited Kashmir and dedicated Sri Bhasya' to Maa Sharada,” he said.
The LG congratulated the Sri Yadugiri Yathiraja Mutt and followers of Jagadguru Sri Ramanujacharya on the occasion.
“Union Home Minister Amit Shah has conveyed his best wishes and assured that he will personally visit Mutt’s Kashmir branch,” he said.
Sinha recalled the immense contribution of Jagadguru Sri Ramanujacharya to society.
“Sri Ramanujacharya through his philosophy of vishishtadvaita preached love, peace, compassion, universal brotherhood, and social equality. He showed the society path of righteousness, virtue, and devotionalism that influenced the ‘Bhakti Movement,’” he said.
The LG said that Mutt's Kashmir Branch and the treasure of eternal wisdom being made available through a digital library would inspire in building a peaceful and harmonious society.
He commended the noble initiative to provide medical services at the Mutt’s Kashmir Branch.
Sri Sri Yadugiri Yathiraja Narayana Ramanuja Jeeyar Swami Ji of Sri Yadugiri Yathiraja Mutt, on behalf of the Mutt, thanked the LG and the J&K administration for the support to the Mutt.
“Jagadguru Sri Ramanujacharya preached the message of unity, peace, equality, devotion to the world and inspired us to serve the society.
Swami's ideas and teaching should reach the world and we have already digitised 2000 books,” he said.
An official spokesman said that Ujala Cygnus Hospital would run the Sri Ramanuja Clinic and offer free medical services.
He said that experts from Bangalore would also provide online services to the patients.
Senior officers of the Army, civil and Police administration, members of Sri Yadugiri Yathiraja Mutt, saints, and followers of Jagadguru Sri Ramanujacharya were also present on the occasion.