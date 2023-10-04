Government will restore J&K’s past glory: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that the Jammu and Kashmir government would restore J&K’s past glory.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the Jagadguru Sri Ramanujacharya Saraswathi Bhandaram Digital Library and Sri Yadugiri Yathiraja Mutt Branch, Kashmir at Shivpora in Srinagar, the LG shared the resolve of the J&K government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, to restore the past glory of J&K.

“We are witnessing a revival of J&K’s cultural identity and spiritual traditions which have always promoted co-existence of almost all major religions, spiritual streams known to humankind and gave the ideals of humanism, communal harmony, and peace to the world,” he said.

Sinha also highlighted Sri Ramanujacharya’s deep spiritual connection with Kashmir.

“While composing the epic 'Sri Bhasya', Jagadguru had travelled to Kashmir to refer to Bodhayana Vritti Grantha on Brahma Sutras. When this voluminous and his most famous work was complete, he again visited Kashmir and dedicated Sri Bhasya' to Maa Sharada,” he said.