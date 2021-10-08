Government winds up Gazetteers Unit Srinagar

He said that the committee had found the unit non-functional, having outlived its utility, but entailing an annual expenditure of Rs 1.09 crore.

The spokesman said that the Administrative Council decided to close the Gazetteer Unit and transfer its record, office equipment, and existing staff to the General Administration Department.

He said that the Gazetteer Unit was entrusted with the preparation of regional gazetteers after studying J&K’s geography, economy, society, education, and social welfare through the archival records, published works, and individual studies to publish the findings in the form of a book ‘Gazetteer’.

The spokesman said that the Advisors to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Principal Secretary to the LG Nitishwar Kumar attended the meeting.