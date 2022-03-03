Governor Himachal Pradesh to visit Aryans

Srinagar: Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor, Himachal Pradesh will visit Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh on March 5.
According to a press note, to felicitate the meritorious students on their accomplishments, Governor, Himachal Pradesh will be the chief guest during the convocation ceremony while Dr. Buta Singh, Vice Chancellor, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University (MRSPTU), Bathinda and Dr M P Poonia, Vice Chairman, All India Council of technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi would be the Guest of Honor.
The Special Guest for the occasion would be Rakesh Agarwal, Inspector general of Police, Punjab Dr Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group will preside over the ceremony.
The students from various programs including MBA, BBA, BCA, B Tech, BA, LLB, BSc Agriculture, Education etc who have passed out in 2019, 2020 & 2021 will be awarded degrees. Eligible students can register through College website www.aryans.edu.in .