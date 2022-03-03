Governor Himachal Pradesh to visit Aryans

The Special Guest for the occasion would be Rakesh Agarwal, Inspector general of Police, Punjab Dr Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group will preside over the ceremony.

The students from various programs including MBA, BBA, BCA, B Tech, BA, LLB, BSc Agriculture, Education etc who have passed out in 2019, 2020 & 2021 will be awarded degrees. Eligible students can register through College website www.aryans.edu.in .