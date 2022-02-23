Govt appoints 2 Additional Public Prosecutors

Jammu: J&K government on Wednesday appointed two Additional Public Prosecutors for conducting cases in the courts.

These officers include Sheikh Muzaffar Ahmad and Muhammad Saleem Wani.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 24 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, and in partial modification of relevant SOs issued earlier, the government hereby appoints these officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Prosecution Service as Additional Public Prosecutors for conducting cases in the courts,” read an order issued by the Home Department.