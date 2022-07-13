Govt approves nomenclature change of SRCW, Mission Directorate ICDS, ICPS

Jammu: The government on Wednesday accorded sanction to the change of nomenclature of

State Resource Centre for Women (SRCW), Mission Directorate Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), and Mission Directorate Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS).

Mission Directorate ICDS would now be Directorate Mission Poshan in J&K.

Similarly, Mission Directorate ICPS has been rechristened Directorate Mission Vatsalya and State Resource Centre for Women (SRCW) has been renamed Directorate Mission Shakti.