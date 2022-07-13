Govt approves nomenclature change of SRCW, Mission Directorate ICDS, ICPS

Jammu: The government on Wednesday accorded sanction to the change of nomenclature of
State Resource Centre for Women (SRCW), Mission Directorate Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), and Mission Directorate Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS).
Mission Directorate ICDS would now be Directorate Mission Poshan in J&K.
Similarly, Mission Directorate ICPS has been rechristened Directorate Mission Vatsalya and State Resource Centre for Women (SRCW) has been renamed Directorate Mission Shakti.
The government also approved the redistribution of various schemes under these heads.
This change aligned with the Administrative Council's decision taken during its meeting held under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on July 6, 2022.
“Consequent upon the approval accorded vide Administrative Council Decision No 96/712022 dated July 6, 2022, the sanction is hereby accorded to the change of nomenclature of Mission Directorate ICDS, Mission Directorate ICPS, and SRCW as Directorate Mission Poshan, Directorate Mission Vatsalya and Directorate Mission Shakti,” read an order issued by the Social Welfare Department.
About the redistribution of the various schemes of the Women and Child Development Ministry being implemented by the Social Welfare Department, J&K among the three missions, the order mentioned that the Mission Poshan would include schemes including ICDS, Scheme for Adolescent Girls, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana and National Creche Scheme.
Mission Vatsalya would deal with the ICPS scheme, implementation of the Juvenile Justice Act, and All Child Welfare Services. Mission Shakti would include schemes Sambal (Safety and Security); One Stop Centre or Women's Helpline (18l), Swadhar Greh, Widow Homes, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and other women's welfare schemes.
Besides, it would also deal with Samarthya (Empowerment) comprising Gender Budgeting or research, Working Women Hostels, and Ujjwala.