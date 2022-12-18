Govt begins process to subcontract tourism properties

Srinagar: To lessen its financial load, the Jammu and Kashmir government has started the process of outsourcing 14 properties owned by the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation (JKTDC).

To enhance the infrastructure of the JKTDC through a public-private partnership, the government has invited Expressions of Interest (EoI) with investors being urged to submit comprehensive applications by December 15.

The government, according to officials, has started a process to promote the development, operation, and maintenance of various hospitality infrastructures at 14 locations in J&K on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis and has invited EoI from the interested national and international entities (companies with experience in hospitality, tourism industry, restaurants, and wayside amenities).