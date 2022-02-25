‘Govt bringing transparency in land records system’

Srinagar: The government has taken numerous citizen-centric measures to improve service delivery, and towards good governance to bring more transparency and accountability in the existing governance system, an official spokesman said Friday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that one of these administrative reforms was digitisation of land records with one component ‘Apki Zameen Apki Nigrani’ under which landholders could easily access their land records without any administrative hiccups.
The spokesman said that under the Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP), Jammu and Kashmir had achieved an important milestone to provide the most transparent and accountable services to the people.
He said that the Digital India Land Records modernisation Programme was formally launched in J&K in April 2016 for improving online accessibility to the Land Records System and stopping manipulation of the Land Records thereby making the quality of services in Sub Registrar office and Tehsil offices more efficient and transparent.
The spokesman said that DILRMP aims to modernise management of land records; minimise scope of land and property disputes; enhance transparency in the land records maintenance system and facilitate moving eventually towards guaranteed conclusive title to immovable properties in J&K.
He said that as part of the program implementation in J&K, 7.70 crore pages of revenue record and 55216 Musavi (maps) had been scanned, besides 3895 Ground Control Points had been established, and web-based enterprise Geo-Information System (GIS) developed.
The spokesman said that under the ‘Apki Zameen Apki Nigrani’, Land Passbook was being made available in three languages - Hindi, Urdu, and English so that people could easily get the required information.
He said that the Revenue Department had been asked to evolve a mechanism of issuing revenue passbooks to the people, containing information on all their legal land possessions within one month of formal issuance by January 26, 2022.
The spokesman said that the process would be completed in the districts of Srinagar and Jammu by March 31, 2022, and in all other districts by August 15, 2022.
He said that during the release of the District Good Governance Index for 20 J&K districts, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also listed out 10 path-breaking initiatives taken by the J&K government after reorganisation which include ‘Apki Zameen, Apki Nigrani’ and trilingual land passbooks was one among them.
The spokesman said that the J&K administration led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had asked people to avail full benefits from the scheme like ‘Apki Zameen Apki Nigrani’ that had empowered the people in J&K.
Besides, the administration had directed the Information and Technology Department to organise public scrutiny of revenue records under ‘Aap ki Zameen Aap ki Nigrani’ initiative across all digitally connected Gram Panchayats.