‘Govt bringing transparency in land records system’

Srinagar: The government has taken numerous citizen-centric measures to improve service delivery, and towards good governance to bring more transparency and accountability in the existing governance system, an official spokesman said Friday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that one of these administrative reforms was digitisation of land records with one component ‘Apki Zameen Apki Nigrani’ under which landholders could easily access their land records without any administrative hiccups.